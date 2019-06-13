Driver in fatal accident in 2018 headed to court

A judge has ruled the woman accused of causing a fatal in accident in Blaine County last year will head to trial

As KMVT has previously reported, Kaytlyn Graefe, of Shoshone was arrested in January for an August 2018 crash in Blaine County, which left a Bellevue woman dead.

The Blaine County Sheriff's office said Graefe was driving south when she crossed the center line, hitting a jeep wrangler head-on. The driver and passenger were ejected from the jeep. Georgina Ubence died at the scene, Javier Ubence went to St. Luke's Wood River, and Graefe was taken to Portneuf Medical Center.

The judge ruled that Graefe would have a jury trial in Blaine County, where she's facing charges of vehicular manslaughter, as well as possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

The trial is slated to start June 26, according to online court documents.