Driver run over by truck at Twin Falls Park

A driver is in critical condition after the brakes on his truck failed. Idaho State Police said the driver jumped from the truck and was run over by the rear tires Wednesday evening.

Idaho State Police image

ISP received the call at about 4:41 p.m. They said a 10-wheeler carrying a water tank was driving down the Twin Falls Grade near Twin Falls Park when the malfunction occurred. After the driver was run over, the truck drove through a grassy area, through a fence, over the edge of an embankment and landed on the roadway below.

A driver in the area called 911. The driver of the truck was flown by Air St. Luke’s to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Magic Valley Paramedics and Rock Creek Fire District also responded. ISP is investigating the crash. ISP also posted a couple of photos of the truck.

Video courtesy Kellie Rathbun.