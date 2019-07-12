Driver taken to Boise hospital following Buhl rollover crash

A driver who rolled their car in the early morning hours Friday in Twin Falls County was taken to a Boise hospital.

Idaho State Police said the car was driving on 1100 East when it went off the shoulder of the road and over turned near 3860 North. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected.

According to a news release, ISP was called shortly before 2 a.m. and is investigating the crash. The driver was taken by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus in Boise. The name of the driver is being withheld until family can be notified.

Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and emergency personnel assisted in responding to the call.

Check back for updates.