Drought conditions start appearing in northern Idaho

Drought conditions are starting to creep into northern Idaho as summer temperatures begin to dry the state.

Boise State Public Radio reported Monday that the U.S. Drought Monitor shows abnormally dry conditions along much of the Idaho-Montana border, with moderate and severe conditions recorded at the tip of the state's panhandle.

National Interagency Fire Center forecasts indicate the northern panhandle counties are at the most risk for blazes in the next couple of months.

The fire risk is expected to be average for the rest of the state.

Much of the state has been untouched by drought so far this year. Drought conditions were recorded in more than 40% of the state at this time last year.

