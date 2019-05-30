Dryer blamed for fire at Twin Falls laundromat

Neighboring businesses were evacuated when a fire started at a laundromat in a Twin Falls shopping center.

The Twin Falls Fire Chief Les Kenworthy said no injuries were reported and that the fire started behind a dryer. Crews were called before 2 p.m. Thursday to Laundry Dry on the 600 block of Blue Lakes Blvd. N. in Centennial Square Shopping.

Several fire engines from the Twin Falls Fire Department and a fire crew from Jerome responded. The fire department said occupants of the laundromat called about a structure fire behind a dryer that was climbing up the wall.

Neighboring business owners to the laundromat said they didn't smell smoke, but rather the fire department alerted them to the danger next door and had them evacuate their establishments.

"The fire team came in and said we needed to leave the building, and for safety we needed to get out right away," said Halie Navarez of Elwood Staffing.

Kenworthy said fires at laundromats are pretty common, but that incidents at shopping centers sometimes provide a unique challenge

"When we first got here we saw a lot of smoke coming from the attic area it looked like," he said. "It might have got up into the attic. If that would've occurred in a structure like this it can run the attic basically and run down all of the businesses."

First responders said the fire was likely caused by lint buildup. However that is still being investigated.

"I was getting my haircut and the phone rang," said Laundry Day owner Emery Harman. "And I answered the phone and they said there was a fire at the laundromat, and I figured oh well. No big deal. So soon as I got my hair finished I grabbed my hat and I took off."

Harman said it's not the only fire he's had at the laundromat, and he's happy nobody was hurt. He said he doesn't have any employees, and the business has been for sale for several years.