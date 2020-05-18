Duo from Mountain Home rescued after canyon descent near Shoshone Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two young women from Mountain Home are safe after a hike took a bad turn Sunday in the Snake River Canyon near Shoshone Falls.
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened up river from Pillar Falls. Twin Falls deputies were called around 5 pm. County search and rescue and Twin Falls Fire also responded.
Two 18-year-olds were on a walking trail and hiked down to the river’s edge. However, they were not able to hike back out.
The sheriff’s office said they call Southern Idaho Regional Communications dispatch for help.
Search and rescue took its jet boat along with what's called an inflatable zodiac boat to Pillar Falls, and then carried the zodiac boat over the falls. This effort took six firefighters and three search and rescue crew.
Search and rescue picked up the uninjured girls and transported them back to Centennial Park, where their parents were waiting at about 7:30 p.m.
