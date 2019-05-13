During National Small Business Week, local owner shares how they continue to thrive

This week is National Small Business Week, celebrating local organizations around the community.

The Better Business Bureau said small businesses in the United States employ almost 50 percent of all private sector employment.

According to the Small Business Administration, more than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, making up almost two of every three new jobs in the nation each year.

They say that most smaller businesses survive the first year, but only about one-third last 10 years or longer.

"Being a small business and starting a small business isn't a small feat," said Jeremy Johnson, with the Better Business Bureau. "Small businesses face a lot of pressure. There's a lot of things going on and a lot of times, when you're starting your own business you're wearing a lot of hats and trying to do multiple jobs."

However, don't let that deter someone from starting a new business.

For Jayne Fischer, the owner of the Cookie Basket, she said they've beat the odds and she's owned her business for at least 16 years now.

She said every year is different and it can be scary.

"It's been a ride. It's been wavy, up and down. I felt good when we got through the 2008 economy crash," she said. "That was probably the most challenging, but I listened to the people."

The BBB said small business owners should be aware of all the scams that can affect their company because it could hit them hard financially.