E. Idaho man dies following two-vehicle crash near Arco

A 56-year-old Howe man died following a Thursday crash near Arco.

Idaho State Police is investigating. In a press release, ISP said the two-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m. on U.S. Highway 20-26, about five miles east of Arco.

ISP said Mark Reinke of Howe, was driving westbound on the highway in a backhoe. Felipe Saldana Blanco, 64, of Terreton, was driving behind the backhoe in a semi-truck pulling two trailers.

The semi-truck struck the back of the backhoe, sending both off the right shoulder.

Both drives wore seat belts. Reinke was transported to Lost Rivers Medical Center in Arco by ground ambulance, where he dies of his injuries. Next of kin has been notified.

The westbound lanes of travel were blocked for approximately two hours.