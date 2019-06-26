Ketchum City Council allows e-bikes on bike paths

In June, Ketchum City Council approved an ordinance to allow electronic bicycles on their bike paths.

Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw said they're bringing their ordinance up to date to keep up with the technology of e-bikes.

"Obviously education is really important, so we're telling people that you have to maintain 20 mph speed limit, can't exceed that," Bradshaw said. "No e-bikes over 750 watts."

Bradshaw said they took in recommendations from the Blaine County Recreation District to help establish the ordinance and have received positive feedback from the community.

"We think it's good for our town and good for the community," Bradshaw said.