EPA releases list of disinfectants to use against coronavirus

(Gray News) - The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday released a list of disinfectants it said are qualified for use against the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

"Using the correct disinfectant is an important part of preventing and reducing the spread of illnesses along with other critical aspects such as hand washing," said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. "There is no higher priority for the Trump Administration than protecting the health and safety of Americans. EPA is providing this important information in a public and transparent manner on disinfectant products to help reduce the spread of COVID-19."

Products on the list were identified through the agency’s Emerging Viral Pathogen program, said the EPA in its news release.

Manufacturers to provide EPA with data, even in advance of an outbreak, that show products are effective against viruses that are harder to kill than the coronavirus at the center of the global outbreak.

The list includes bleach-based and other cleaners from brands including Clorox and Lysol, as well as select disinfecting disposable wipes.

For a full list, visit the EPA's website.

