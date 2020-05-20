EPA says federal dams raise water temperature in Snake River

FILE - This Oct. 24, 2006 file photo shows file photo shows the Ice Harbor dam on the Snake River in Pasco, Wash. An Environmental Protection Agency report provides details about how federal government dams in the Snake and Columbia river system raise summer water temperatures, hurting endangered salmon runs. The report made public Tuesday, May 19, 2020 said dams on both rivers play a role in raising water temperatures above 68 degrees Fahrenheit, which is the point at which the water becomes harmful to salmon and steelhead. (AP Photo/Jackie Johnston, File)
Updated: Wed 2:50 PM, May 20, 2020

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — An Environmental Protection Agency report provides details about how federal government dams in the Snake and Columbia river system raise summer water temperatures and hurt endangered salmon runs.

The report issued Tuesday said dams on the rivers play a role in raising water temperatures above 68 degrees, which is the point at which the water becomes harmful to salmon and steelhead.

The Lewiston Tribune says the report also noted the water in the Snake River often exceeds 68 degrees before it enters Washington from Idaho.

The same them happens with water from Columbia River when it enters Washington from Canada.

 