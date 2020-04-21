ER doctor self-quarantines in treehouse to keep his family safe from coronavirus

A Texas emergency room doctor has quarantined himself in his kids’ treehouse to keep his family safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Jason Barnes is living in his children’s treehouse to keep his family safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Source: KRIS/CNN)

"I've actually treated patients positive with the virus, and you know, trying to think about bringing that home is scary for us," Dr. Jason Barnes said.

Barnes and his wife Jenna considered buying an RV or even getting a hotel room for him, but Barnes wanted to stay close to his family.

The easiest way to do that was to transform his children’s treehouse into his temporary home.

"At first it was just comical, like, 'Well, you could just live in the treehouse,'” Jenna Barnes said. “The more I thought about it, I was like, 'Actually, that could work.’"

It’s equipped with just about everything the doctor needs, including a bed, water, food, a portable toilet and even air conditioning, although the setup still isn’t ideal.

"It takes a little bit of getting used to sleeping on a bunk bed made out of cedar wood,” Barnes said.

Family time looks a little bit different nowadays. Instead of hanging out inside the home with one another, Barnes sits on the front porch of the treehouse while his wife and kids hang out in the backyard.

But the family said the treehouse quarantine is worth it to ensure they stay safe.

"Quarantine is serious, and it's the only way we're going to beat this thing," Barnes said.

