Saturday morning crash on I-84 near Hazelton sends 2 to hospital

An early morning car crash near Hazelton sent a couple of Magic Valley residents in the hospital Saturday. Image courtesy Idaho State Police.
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An early morning car accident has left a couple of Magic Valley residents in the hospital Saturday.

Idaho State Police responded to a crash on I-84 at about 6:45 Saturday morning at mile marker 195.5, east of Hazelton.

Sheridan T. Jensen, of Rupert, was driving eastbound in a 2006 Chevrolet Impala. Jensen drove off the left shoulder of the road and hit the guardrail in the median.

Sheridan's passenger, Heaven M. Jensen was transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley in Twin Falls.

A juvenile passenger was transported by air ambulance to St. Luke's medical center in Boise.

Sheridan and Heaven were both wearing seat belts. The juvenile was in a safety seat.

The eastbound lanes of travel were blocked for approximately three hours.

ISP was assisted at the scene by the Jerome Sheriff's Office, Magic Valley Paramedics, and First Segregation Fire Department.

 
