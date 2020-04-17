Early morning fire sends three to hospital

A fire at an apartment complex in Twin Falls sent multiple people to the hospital Friday morning.

According to Twin Falls Fire Chief Les Kenworthy, the call came in just before 7 A.M. for a fire at the Towncrest Manor Apartments on 2nd Avenue East.

When the first engine arrived on scene, they noticed multiple people needing rescue from a second floor apartment. Those inside were rescued safely, and three were taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation.

This is a breaking news story, and we will keep making updates as they become available.