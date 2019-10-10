Early morning fire in Burley destroys home

A Burley man is lucky to be alive after an early morning fire destroyed his home.

Crews responded to 1200 West 185 South just before 4:15 a.m.Thursday.

The Burley Fire Department says the blaze started near a wood burning stove, spread into the structure and into the attic.

A passerby noticed the flames and woke the man up and got him out of the house.

The exact cause is still under investigation.

A captain with the Burley Fire Department says he expects the house to be declared a total loss, however he says they were able to salvage a garage nearby.

"We did have Rock Creek fire on scene as mutual aid as well," said Capt. Casey Harman "We had three fire engines, two water tenders, and an air trailer."

The Red Cross is also assisting the victim and the Burley Fire Department is contributing as well through their "burn out fund." That's money used to help those displaced after fires.

