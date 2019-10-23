Early voting underway in Idaho for Nov. 5 election

Early voting in Idaho is underway for the Nov. 5 election.

Voters can go to their county elections offices and should provide their identification before voting at the polls on election day or voting early.

People can bring their Idaho driver's license, an identification card issued by the Idaho transportation department, a passport, tribal identification card, or a current student ID.

To vote, you must be a citizen of the united states;18 years old or older; a resident in the state and the county for 30 days before election day, and of course, registered as required by law.

"If you're able to come in early vote, it will definitely save you some time on election day. Even on a slow election, you're going to have to wait in line," Jerome County election supervisor Cy Lootens said.

Idahoans have up until Nov.1st to vote early. The last day to preregister to vote was Oct.11. However, citizens can register and vote during early voting or on election day.

