Early voting starts in Twin Falls, Lincoln, and Jerome counties for Aug. 27 election

There's two ballot items for this month's upcoming elections in the Magic Valleuy. In Twin Falls County, voters in the Filer School District boundaries can now take advantage of early voting, said the Twin Falls County Clerk Krisitina Glascock.

"You need to be a resident of the Filer School District boundaries to be able to vote in this election," Glascock said. "Then just bring your ID you can still register and vote here at early voting. Or you can register and vote on election day which is Aug. 27."

The ballot item up for voters, is a General Obligation Bond for the Filer School District. Voters have the option of voting either in favor of or against issuing bonds in the principal amount not the exceed $8,550,000. View a sample ballot as well as what items the money will be used for within the district here.

Jerome and Lincoln county residents who live within the Shoshone School District will also have the opportunity to vote on a general obligation bond. Voters will have the choice to vote in favor of or against issuing a bond in the principal amount not to exceed $6,830,000.

"The only thing in Jerome County that were voting on is the Shoshone school bond," said Jerome County election supervisor Cy Looten. "You have to live within the school district to vote, and we have very few people in the district, so you'll want to make sure what school district your in before you come in and early vote."

View a sample ballot as well as what items the money will spent on within the district here.