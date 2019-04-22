Earth Day in the Magic Valley

Earth Day is a world event that was first celebrated in 1970. Groups and organizations around the world typically celebrate by doing various clean up projects or by participating in different recreational activates that help highlight the beauty and wonder of places like the Magic Valley.

Morning Meteorologist Ryan Dennis went to Centennial Waterfront Park in Twin Falls to talk to visitors about how they're celebrating the occasion, including a Nevada Couple who decided to head down to the park to celebrate the occasion, along with a Twin Falls resident.

Carson City, Nev. residents, Renee Clark and Allen Byers, told Meteorologist Ryan Dennis they heard about the park online.

"We saw it on Facebook," Clark said. "Someone had shared a photo on Facebook and we had never been here before so we decided to come."

Byers says the Magic Valley is a great place to enjoy the outdoors.

"We enjoy everything about outdoors," Byers said. "We love the river, just exploring, we boat and take our dog for walks."

Dennis was also able to catch up with Twin Falls resident, Kessa Wonenberg, who was relaxing at the park and participating in a Trash Fashion show later that evening at the College of Southern Idaho.

Wonenburg said she's happy she lives in a place so accommodating to those who enjoy the outdoors.

"I wouldn't want to live anywhere else," Wonenberg said. "I like to fish. I like to hunt. I like to come and sit and watch the water and just enjoy the sunshine."

Here among KMVT employees we've noticed a common misconception about Earth Day. While the occasion is celebrated annually on April 22, Arbor Day is a separate observance that takes places on April 26.