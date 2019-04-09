Earthquake, aftershocks hit rural southwestern Montana

Image: MGN
By  | 
Updated: Tue 5:06 PM, Apr 09, 2019

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - An earthquake and aftershocks have struck near the Idaho-Montana border. No damage was immediately reported.

U.S. Geological Survey research geophysicist William Yeck says the quake struck just after noon Tuesday 4 miles (7 kilometers) northeast of Lima, Montana, and had a preliminary magnitude of 4.4.

Yeck says an earthquake that size typically does not cause anything other than slight damage.

That main shock was followed by a series of aftershocks, including a preliminary magnitude-3.5 quake.

Mike Stickney is the director of earthquake studies at the Montana Bureau of Mines and Geology. He says he recorded about a dozen aftershocks within 90 minutes of the main earthquake, and they are likely to continue over the next several days.

Stickney says the activity is happening along a seismic belt stretching from West Yellowstone to eastern Idaho.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus