A 3.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Ashton Monday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

A number of people called the KIFI/KIDK newsroom saying they felt the earthquake at 3 p.m. MDT.

The epicenter was is located in the northeast corner of Teton County, about 13 miles north of Driggs and 7 miles northeast of Tetonia.

No damage has been reported.

The USGS said the earthquake happened at a depth of 3.29 miles (5.3 km).