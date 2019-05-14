Eastern Idaho man dies in accidental shooting

Authorities in eastern Idaho say a 23-year-old man has died after he was accidentally shot while target shooting at an old National Guard training range.

The Bonneville County Sheriff says Michael A. Ephram of Idaho Falls died Saturday.

The sheriff's office says two different groups were target shooting at the range in slightly different areas a few hundred feet apart. Ephram was with his group and standing near a vehicle when a person in the other group fired several rounds. The bullets hit the car and one struck Ephram in the head.

The sheriff's office says the individual who fired the rounds is cooperating with detectives and the preliminary investigation suggests the shooting was accidental.

The investigation is still under way.

