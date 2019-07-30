Eastland Drive and Falls Avenue intersection to close Monday for several weeks

Starting Monday, Aug. 5, a busy intersection in Twin Falls will be closing for eight weeks so crews can do roadwork.

City Council recently approved the intersection of Eastland Drive and Falls Avenue to be closed for four weeks at a time twice. Approximately 25,000 vehicles drive through that intersection daily.

During the first four weeks, no one will be able to drive through the intersection as crews will be completely replacing the asphalt roadway with concrete pavement.

"It’s one of the worst intersections in the city. It’s already falling apart and failing and it needs to be done. We’ve been anticipating it for a while," said Josh Baird, a city staff engineer.

He said the new roadway is designed to last about 40 years.

After the first four weeks, the north and south lanes of Eastland Drive will be open to drivers, but motorists cannot turn onto Falls Avenue.

"There will be delays, we apologize for that, we hope you can have patience. Just like city council mentioned, we feel that a really big impact for a short duration is a better situation than a longer drawn out process," he said. "So, hopefully in about eight weeks time, it's done, it's over with and it's back, and it's a whole lot better than it is right now."

Originally, the plan was to close the roads intermittently for 16 weeks with some lanes open.

During the time of construction, the city encourages motorists to use Locust Street, Madrona Street or Filer Avenue as a detour around the project.

Check out the Twin Falls City website, or the photos below for a depiction of alternate routes for regular vehicles as well as a truck route.