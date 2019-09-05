Eastland and Falls Intersection opens

The busy Twin Falls Intersection of Eastland Drive and Falls Avenue is now re-open, ahead of schedule

This intersection was closed on Aug. 5 due to roadwork for crews replacing asphalt. The intersection was originally meant to be closed for eight weeks and the north and south lanes of Eastland were to re-opened after four weeks.

All lanes opened Tuesday for the public to use, almost four weeks ahead of the initial construction timeline.

The city of Twin Falls wants to thank contractor PMF for all the work in getting this project done ahead of schedule.