Eden man air lifted to Boise after pickup rear-ends trailer

An Eden man was taken to Saint Alphonsus in Boise after a crash Monday morning in Twin Falls County.

Idaho State Police said at about 9:45 a.m. at 3900 North, near 3700 East, Robert Morris was driving westbound in a pickup truck when he thought his trailer had become loose.

Trooper Max Mohr said Morris stopped on the side of the road and his trailer was still partially in the lane as there is no shoulder.

Morris was in between his truck and the trailer when another pickup truck, driven by John Hadam, drove by and rear-ended the trailer, hitting Morris.

Morris was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley by ground ambulance then taken to Saint Alphonsus in Boise with life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for about two hours.

Hadam was not injured and there was a juvenile in Morris' vehicle who was also uninjured.