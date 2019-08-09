Eden man facing additional charges following May crash

An Eden man is being charged with driving without privileges, aggravated battery, and malicious injury to property after a vehicle accident in May left another man with life-threatening injuries.

According to court documents, on May 6, John Hadam, 88, was driving a 1992 Ford F250 in Twin Falls County when he struck the back of a disabled trailer on the side of the road. Robert Morris, the driver of the Dodge Ram, had pulled over to fix his trailer connection.

Morris had visible injuries to his arms, head and legs. He was taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley and then later transported to Saint Alphonsus in Boise.

An Idaho State Police trooper who was called to the scene says Hadam's license was suspended for medical reasons and told officers he suffers from Macular Degeneration, court documents said. That same trooper had a previous contact with Hadam on April 11 in which he cited him for a traffic violation and told Hadam he could not drive until the suspension was taken care of.

John Hadam was taken into custody on May 6 for driving without privileges, he bonded out later that same day.

Following an investigation, Idaho State Police filed a criminal complaint for additional charges, including felony malicious injury to property since Morris' trailer was worth about $3,000.

Hadam also faces Felony aggravated battery charges for willfully and unlawfully using force or violence upon Robert Morris and caused great bodily harm or permanent disfigurement,

Hadam has a public defender and his preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 16.