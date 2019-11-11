Eden mayor dies at age 77

The mayor for a small Jerome County city has died.

Eden’s Mayor Larry Craig, 77, of Jerome, died in his home on Saturday.

Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home issued a death notice and is handling the funeral arrangements. The family has scheduled a service for Friday at 10 a.m.

Craig did not seek another term in November’s election. Blaine Campbell was the only person listed on the ballot running for the position.

Due to the Veterans Day holiday, KMVT could not reach officials for the exact number of years Craig served as mayor for the Jerome County city. The US Census Bureau estimates the city’s population at about 423.