Eighth Annual Martini Tasting Masquerade Ball slated for Feb. 21

The Rotary Club of Twin Falls After Hours is excited to present the 8th Annual Martini Tasting/Masquerade Ball Fundraiser, Friday, February 21, 2020, at Canyon Crest Event Center, from 6:30-11:30 p.m. This annual event attracts large crowds and is one of the most entertaining fundraisers in Twin Falls.

KMVT's Emily Elisha speaks with Rotary Club of Twin Falls After Hours members about the upcoming Martini Tasting Masquerade Ball. (Source: KMVT)

They teamed with the best Magic Valley Mixologists to raise money for local charities. This year’s theme will be Roaring 20’s! Guests dress in costumes (including masks), sample martinis to vote on their favorites. In addition to the fabulous martini tasting, Appetizers are provided with a chocolate fountain for a sweet finish. DJ Broc will keep the crowd rocking and dancing.

Twin Falls Rotary After Hours is focused on community involvement and works closely with local charities. This year’s funds will help our local charities in the community.