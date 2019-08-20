Elderly couple uninjured after UTV rolls

Blaine County sheriff deputies assisted an elderly couple whose UTV had rolled on its side Monday afternoon in the Boulder City historical area in the Sawthooth National Recreation Area.

According to a news release, deputies and U.S. Forest Service law enforcement were dispatched at about 2:47 p.m. They located the uninjured couple about 4.5 miles up Boulder Creek from Highway 75 and were given a ride back to their vehicle. The couple was able to make arrangements for their UTV to be towed.

The sheriff said the Blaine County Search and Rescue Polaris General UTV was utilized to access the area. The UTV was purchased with a grant from the Wood River Women’s Foundation in 2016.

“This valuable piece of equipment has been used many times for rescues and patrol functions, we are thankful for this donation and also the ability to give assistance to this couple in need,” said Sheriff Steve Harkins.