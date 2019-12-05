Electrical equipment failure blamed for causing Buhl house fire

A Buhl family is displaced following an early Wednesday morning fire.

Buhl Fire Department Chief Andrew Stevens said the fire department was dispatched shortly after 4 a.m. to a house fire along the 4300 block of North 1325 East, northwest of Buhl.

Stevens said when crews arrived they found a light ballast in the kitchen smoldering and a fire in the attic above. He said the cause of the fire was failure of electrical equipment.

He said crews quickly put the fire out, which was contained in the kitchen, but were on scene until a little after 7 a.m., to take out all the burned insulation and affected Sheetrock.

He said the family was uninjured, but the house currently has a hole in the kitchen ceiling where crews knocked down the flames.

Stevens said he did not hear any smoke detectors going off when they arrived, nor did he see any smoke detectors in the home. He advises people to have smoke detectors and to test them and replace batteries regularly.

Buhl Quick Response Unit, Magic Valley Paramedics and the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office also responded.