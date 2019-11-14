Leaders in Leaning — Elementary school celebrates World Kindness Day

World Kindness Day is Wednesday but an elementary school in Twin Falls has been putting kindness on the forefront for weeks.

Students at Morningside Elementary have spent weeks developing a chain going around the lunchroom with acts of kindness they witnessed at school.

Wednesday there was a tunnel for the students to exit out of after lunch where they were greeted by police and firemen with stickers on the other side, thanking them for all of the kind acts they have done so far.

"It started with just a conversation at a PTA meeting," says Stacy Green, P.E. teacher at Morningside Elementary. ":We were discussing how we'd like our students to be doing more acts of kindness and be participating in those kinds of activities and so when I saw the chain of kindness I thought that would great for our students to just encourage them to be nice to each other."

They plan to continue working on the chain through December and once it reaches to the end of the wall, the mayor will visit the students at Morningside Elementary.

