11-year-old dead after accident at Pomerelle ski area

Image of Pomerelle Mountain Resort (KMVT file image)
Updated: Fri 11:53 AM, Jan 24, 2020
View Map

ALBION, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) An 11-year-old boy is dead after a skiing accident at Pomerelle Mountain Resort.

Manager Jody Burrows confirmed to KMVT an accident involving the boy occurred Thursday night. Burrows says it happened around 6 p.m.

KMVT is told the boy was from out of town, and a beginner skier, however it's not know exactly what happened.

Ski patrol is finishing up their investigation and paperwork.

Burrows tells KMVT that Pomerelle is known as a teaching mountain, as safety is always their number one priority.

KMVT will post more information when it becomes available.

 
