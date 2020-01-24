11-year-old dead after accident at Pomerelle ski area

An 11-year-old boy is dead after a skiing accident at Pomerelle Mountain Resort.

Manager Jody Burrows confirmed to KMVT an accident involving the boy occurred Thursday night. Burrows says it happened around 6 p.m.

KMVT is told the boy was from out of town, and a beginner skier, however it's not know exactly what happened.

Ski patrol is finishing up their investigation and paperwork.

Burrows tells KMVT that Pomerelle is known as a teaching mountain, as safety is always their number one priority.

KMVT will post more information when it becomes available.