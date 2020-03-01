Eliminating the stigma surrounding mental health

A local high school student is trying to spread the simple message to her peers, you're not alone. That's the focus of 2 Strong 4 Bullies.

Canyon Ridge senior Abigail Thomas is doing a senior project on "Mental Health Awareness and Stopping the Stigma" in the schools.

On Thursday, she invited guest speaker, John Brannen to address the student council.

Brannen is the director of Recovery in Motion, a non-profit organization that provides resources for recovery and mental health wellness.

The presentation encouraged students to be aware of their peers if they're suffering, without judging them.

"I have always kind of been interested in mental health since about the eighth grade health class and I think there are some people that I know that struggle with it and they're ashamed to get help or know what to do," Thomas said. "So my mom recommended John to be my mentor, I thought we could make a change."

"I need you to find the people that are vulnerable and call me so we can find a support group at my place, so we can find a support group at my place to help the people that are being left out," Brannen said.

Recovery in Motion

560 Shoup Ave W

Twin Falls, Idaho 83301

(208) 712-2173

Thomas announced to the student leaders and administration that Canyon Ridge needs to have a mental health awareness week.

Principal Kasey Teske wants to see that accomplished as soon as next year.