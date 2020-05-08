Elmore County investigating possible rape near Featherville/Pine

The Elmore County Sheriff's Office is looking for information into a forced rape that happened in the Featherville, Pine area.

The area of concern is near the Johnsons Bridge and Bronco Gulch Camp on May 3.

Investigators say the victim was with a group of friends in the early morning hours. The victim left the campfire briefly and was attacked from behind.

Detectives are looking for leads into anything suspicious or out of character from the time-frame of May 1-4.

Call 208-587-2100 if you have more information.