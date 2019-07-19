Elmore County fair is underway

Fair season has kicked off and Elmore County festivities are already underway.

The fair kicked off with a family night Wednesday.

This year's admission is free, and the manager of the event tells KMVT they decided to do this hoping to draw more people in. This all in efforts to bring in revenue for vendors, carnival games and grandstand events.

The fair is not complete without 4-H kids who get a chance to show off what they have been working on all year.

"Our goal is to have our kids show their animals, and have a great time and walk into that ring with a smile and hopefully walk out with a smile," said Brad Stokes, a University of Idaho extension educator in Elmore County.

The Elmore County Fair also has a a western interactive town for kids to play in and also includes a laser shootout.

Up to 25 vendors and about 20 retail and craft vendors are there for fairgoers to enjoy.

The carnival opens at 4 p.m. on the weekdays and 12 p.m. on Saturday. Junior bull riding and barrel racing will be there for entertainment on the weekend in the grandstands.

For more information, visit the Elmore County Fair website.