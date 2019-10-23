New recovery center set to open in Jerome

A new recovery center is coming to the Magic Valley to help people recover from drug and alcohol addiction.

“We are going to house 28 individuals and have an intensive program with a minimum of a 28 day stay,” said Stephanie Ford, the CEO of Embrace Life Recovery Center. “Our approach to recovery will be a holistic approach, this means we will help recover their mind, body and soul.”

The recovery center will try to help combat the drug problem that is happening all across Idaho.

“The Magic Valley currently has a population of 197,942 people. Currently, 1 in 3 people is using an illegal drug or misusing their prescriptions,” Ford said.

In June, Gov. Brad Little created the opioid and substance use disorder advisory group to try to combat the crisis in Idaho, and this new recovery center will help his efforts.

“It is imperative that we approach this issue in a holistic manner, we need to bolster prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts to effectively approach this issue,” said Jerome County Commissioner Charlie Howell.

Patients will be able to heal together by doing yoga, music classes, working out in a gym, and doing group and individual therapy.

“We anticipate starting off with approximately 20 employees, we will employ counselors, case managers, nurses, and several support staff,” Ford said.

Embrace Life Recovery Center is set to open in Jerome spring of 2020.

