Emergency responders hold mock plane crash drill

Even in the most unlikely of scenarios, say a plane crash landing at the Magic Valley Airport. How would those in charge of responding to an emergency situation respond? Do they have enough resources?

On Monday, a multi-agency emergency response drill was carried out at the Magic Valley Airport. (KMVT/KSVT)

Those questions we're asked and answered at the Magic Valley Regional Airport on Monday, where the 2019 Airport Tri-Annual Drill was held. This year's emergency scenario was a mock plain crash.

"A SkyWest flight was coming in with landing gear damage they impacted the ground and crashed at the airport," Battalion Chief Eric Schmitz of the Twin Falls Fire Department and Incident Commander for the scenario.

According to the 2019 Airport Tri-Annual Drill Exercise Plan, the plane was sent into a spin upon landing, breaking off both wings sending fuel across the runway.

The right side engine was broken off of the plane and the right side service door suffered damage to the point it's unable to function properly.

The engine that was broken off is burning, according to the plan, 30 yards from the fuselage and the 35 passengers and 4 crew members required rescuing.

The victims of the scene are played by actors, in make up an all, to represent injuries. And the plane, is represented by a black Reeder passenger bus, which has mocked crashed into a white pick up truck containing a victim played by an actor as well.

"We take the most critically injured first from the scene," Field Supervisor Jeff Webster for the Magic Valley Paramedics said. "We treat what we can we treat, and take the most critically injured to the hospital."

Unified command is established and a multi agency response is put into effect, bringing the needed personnel and resources to adequately respond to the scene.

"Tons of moving parts." Battalion Chief Eric Schmitz said. "The first part is obviously life safety, so we deal with injuries, walking injuries, if there were any fatalities at the scene. We get them to a triage area, we separate them if need be, and then of course is securing the scene."

What at first glance, may appear as a chaotic display of flashing emergency lights and people in action is actually a plan carried out with pinpoint precision.

"The most important thing is communication and coordination between the 4 or 5 different agencies that are here," Field Supervisor Jeff Webster said.

"This is a great thing this is a lot of entities coming together working together and coming doing a coordinated effort for the best interest and safety of the public." " Battalion Chief Eric Schmitz said.

While a scenario carried out in the mock emergency drill isn't likely to happen, the people with the responsibiility to respond to it are prepared and ready.

"You get good at what you train for." Webster said. "We hope it never happens but we want to be prepared when it does happen."

Participants in the Exercise are listed as followed, according to the 2019 Airport Tri-Annual Drill Exercise Plan:

ACTC, College of Southern Idaho Nursing Program, Twin Falls Dispatch, Magic Valley Paramedics, Magic Valley Regional Airport, Medical Reserve Corps, Reeders, Skywest, South Central Public Health District, St. Luke's Magic Valley, Twin Falls County Office of Emergency Management, Twin Falls Fire Department, and Twin Falls Police Department.