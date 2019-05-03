Study: Emergency room physicians are getting assaulted more often

Emergency room doctors are saying they are getting assaulted more often than they have before, with about 7 in 10 physicians saying it is increasing.

In a study done by the American College of Emergency Physicians, 80 percent say that violence in the emergency room harmed patient care.

"That assaultive behavior or disruptive or aggressive behavior is going to adversely affect everyone in the emergency department because it limits our ability to provide care to other patients, as we’re dealing with these crisis issues," explained Dr. Matthew Larsen, an emergency room physician at St. Luke's Magic Valley.

Larsen told KMVT they have seen "quite a few" instances recently in the emergency room, where a healthcare provider was physically or verbally assaulted.

"I think the main causes of this are drug and alcohol related instances," he explained.

He also believes that it has increased because more people are going to the emergency rooms.

"It makes sense because we are the front door for the hospital, that everything possible from the community will come into the emergency department, and that the unpredictable nature of it is part of what attracts people, but part of the risk," he explained.

According to the report released with numbers from 2018, 47 percent of emergency physicians have been assaulted at work. Almost 7 in 10 say their hospital reported the incident, but only 3 percent pressed charges.

"We have to look at the root cause of the assault was. There are assaults that occur that the patients didn’t have ability to prevent it, because they weren’t mentally in the capacity to understand. Patients with chronically medical conditions, those that have delirium, dementia," he said.

Larsen said they always try to de-escalate the situation verbally first.

"We try to avoid any use of restraints unless we have to, to protect the patient and the staff," he said.

The hospital does have a security team on-hand, but local law enforcement can get involved if needed.

"If there’s active aggressive assaultive behavior, we call them early, even if it hasn’t escalated to physical violence, we try to prevent somebody from being injured," Larsen said.

If a staff member is assaulted, a patient can be criminally charged with assault against a healthcare worker. Idaho state law says that a person can get up to three years in prison, if convicted.

Larsen said another study published by the American College of Emergency Physician said that 96 percent of female physician providers have been verbally or assaulted in a sexual nature during their career.

In the St. Luke's Health System, he said they are trying to find a way to reduce these assaults in the emergency room, trying to find a way to make the place a safer environment to work in.

"The health system is working towards developing a safe culture model where we’re training appropriately, our staff, to deal with abusive or aggressive behavior, both intentional and not intentional," he explained.

They are trying to find ways to help workers feel safe and secure within the workplace, as it also affects turnover rates.

"Which then affects our ability to provide the best care to our patients because we’re continually having to train staff to do this work, because understandably, people don’t want to come to work having the risk of being assaulted," he said.

Another study Larsen said, was emergency department staff are at the second highest risk for assaultive behavior in the workplace after law enforcement.

"I think people should understand that health care professionals are health care professionals. They’re not law enforcement, they’re not jailers. They are highly trained and educated people who are trying to provide care to the community," he said.