Emergency room visits down during coronavirus pandemic

Hospitals across the country are seeing fewer people coming to the emergency room over fears of the coronavirus.

That includes hospitals in the St. Luke's network, says Dr. Joshua Kern, vice president of medical affairs for St. Luke's Magic Valley, St. Luke's Jerome and St. Luke's Wood River.

"I think we're definitely seeing people avoiding the emergency room.," Kern said. "A lot of that is being by fear of coming to the hospital because of COVID. We do worry that people are not coming in for things to the emergency room that they really should be coming in for. Chest pain or concern about a stroke should definitely come to the emergency room."

However, as Dr. Trevor Satterfield with St. Luke's Family Medicine explains they are still seeing patients for routine appointments, thanks to the telehealth services they've been providing for almost a month.

"They've been a great tool for us, as we quickly transitioned to other ways to meet these patients and members of our community here," Satterfield said.

Satterfield also said they've seen thousands of patients this way.

"I can tell you the number we've done across all St. Luke's," he said. "And we have two versions of these visits we do. One is a video visit, which is the preferred method, the other is the telephone only visit. The video visits, as of Wednesday, we've done 5,600 of those."

However, while those type of visits work in a nonemergency, Kern reminds everybody that if it is truly an emergency, to go to the ER.

"We're taking a lot of precautions," he said. "We're universally masking our people; we're doing you know, standard cleaning processes to make sure we're killing viruses all the time; and we're doing even more here during COVID. So the reality is if you're having a true medical emergency, the place for you to be is in the hospital, not being afraid to go there because of COVID."