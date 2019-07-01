Jerome Best Western employee recognized for finding lost diamond

At the Best Western Sawtooth Inn and Suites in Jerome, one employee is being recognized for going above and beyond to help a guest at the hotel.

The Mantle's stayed at the hotel on their way to Utah, and lost the diamond out of their engagement ring. When they called the hotel to see if anyone found it, Brandon Helms, the Guest Relations Manager, answered the phone.

“So, I was working a Sunday morning, and I got a call from a guest that lost a diamond out of their wedding ring, and my coworker Melanie and myself went up and on our hands and knees, searched the floor and we finally found it, and he actually wrote the president of Best Western a nice letter,” Helms said.

The corporate office called Brandon and thanked him for going that extra mile.

“That’s just what we do here in the Best Western in Jerome,” Helms said.

The Best Western Cooperate Office mailed Brandon and the team a nice letter thanking the team for their hard work.

The Mantle’s got their diamond back, and they told KMVT they will never forget Brandon’s kindness.

