Employees file tort claims against a Washington county judge

ASOTIN, Wash. (AP) - Two tort claims have been filed against a Washington county by employees who say a Superior Court judge sexually harassed and assaulted them at the workplace.

The Lewiston Tribune reports that two women filed the claims tied to an ongoing criminal case against 55-year-old judge Scott D. Gallina who pleaded not guilty to seven sexual misconduct charges.

The employees' attorney Benjamin P. Compton says Asotin County did not provide a safe workplace or properly respond to initial complaints.

Compton says county leadership was aware of continuing misconduct against female employees.

Officials say the damages could be about $500,000 in each case.

Officials say the pretrial hearing is scheduled for Sept. 6 in a Spokane courtroom, and the Asotin County trial is expected to be moved to a later date.

