Empty Bowl 2020 quickly approaches for southern Idaho community

One of the biggest grassroots movements to help feed the hungry in communities across the world is upon here in Twin Falls.

Hands On is one of the local businesses that has helped make Empty Bowls a success each year in Twin Falls. (KMVT/KSVT)

Empty Bowls 2020, an event where volunteers hand-paint hand-crafted bowls and mugs which are then sold to raise money for the hungry is slated to culminate with a dinner fundraiser at the Canyon Crest Event Center on March 3. Every year local businesses and citizens take up their paint brushes and pull out their pocket books all to help a better cause. Hands On is one of those businesses that has helped community residents participate in the events and KMVT was able to catch up with Ashley Dubois, the owner of Hand On to find out why they continue to participate.

"Why do we participate?," Dubois said. "Why not? We're helping a great we're helping feed hungry kids and grown ups all across the Magic Valley making sure nobody goes to bed hungry."

Tickets to the Empty Bowls dinner-fundraiser at Canyon Crest can be pre-purchased online at sccap-id.org or at Hands On for $20. As well as at the door on the day of the event on March 3 for $25.