Cassia County Sheriff's Office has issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for Zacora and Elizabeth Manning.

Zacora Manning is a 1 month old white female, with light brown hair and blue eyes. She is 1'5" and weighs 6lbs. An identifying feature of Zacora is a birthmark above her nose.

Elizabeth is a 20 year old white female, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. she is 5'5", weighs 170lbs and has a tattoo on her left shoulder.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these subjects, please contact 208-878-2251 or 911 immediately.