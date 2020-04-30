Episode of HBO series 'We're Here' filmed in Twin Falls airs tonight

An episode of an HBO unscripted series filmed in Twin Falls, and featuring several Twin Falls residents, will air Thursday night.

KMVT spoke with the creators of the show, who explained why they chose to come to the Magic Valley.

In November, KMVT interviewed three international drag queens, the day of a one-time drag show highlighting local drag queens and introducing international drag talent to the Magic Valley. What many may not know is an HBO unscripted series was also being filmed featuring many Twin Falls residents.

The show titled "We're Here" documents the travels of three international drag queens, as they travel cross-country hosting a drag show in rural small towns. KMVT spoke with the show creators Johnnie Ingram and Stephen Warren, who share the reason for creating the show and why they came to Twin Falls.

"When you get to know people, whether they are in drag, whether they are not in drag, however they are, you start to realize that we are all the same, and that's the goal of the show," Warren said, "is to have discussion and respect and empathy for our neighbors and fellow citizens that is so lacking in the world right now."

Thursday night’s episode reveals the group's trip to Twin Falls, where they met with a group of local drag artists who needed help forming a community, as well as help a Twin Falls transgender man and his wife arrange a wedding that they didn't have the first-time around.

"People in Idaho and throughout the county and throughout the world are going to see that a trans man is just like anyone else in the world, and the fact that the Idaho legislature and governor just signed these two anti-trans bills into law, I hope that people can see the damage that it can cause people," Warren said.

Moving forward, both the creators hope that the grassroots drag community of Twin Falls can use this show as a platform to grow.

"The local drag community in Twin Falls is very strong, and very beautiful, and I think a lot of people are quite surprised by that," Ingram said. "Just I would say to do more, do more shows, turn this into something that people travel to, a destination in Twin Falls.

The creators both said that they were fully embraced by the Twin Falls community with open arms. People can watch this episode of "We're Here" Thursday at 7 p.m. on HBO or stream it on HBO NOW, in which a free trial subscription is available.