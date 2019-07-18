Equine dentistry trade school gives students the tools to succeed

One trade school in Southern Idaho is seeing success with their students.The school aims to pave the way for growth in the equine industry and have students succeed in it.

Since the late '90s, John FortKamp has been an instructor at the Academy Equine Industry in Glenns Ferry. Fortkamp understands the equine dentistry field could be challenging but have found success stories among their graduates.

"There's some people that don't quite make it in the industry. It's really hard work but probably about 80% of our students are successful in the industry," Fortkamp said.

The academy attracts students from across Idaho and worldwide.

"Typically our students have their own business but we also have students that work full-time for veterinarians or they use the dentistry for their veterinarian practice if they are already veterinarians, but lot of veterinarians through out the world are sending technician to train here so they can be part of the practice, " Fortkamp said.

Professional tie down roper Matt Shiozawa is an advocate for trade schools and believes in the education system. Shiozawa attended college for a few semesters but decided to take on trade school.

"It's good, honest work and you know there's a lot of things working with your hands and having a trade," Shiozawa said.

Tammie Kulyk is from Canada. She visited the academy in November and found it was a good fit for her education goals. She attended college as well but decided to move to a trade school.

"They give you case studies, they interact with you more," she said. "They even interact with the classes asking questions on the case studies they have and then we get to come down her and get our hands dirty."

More than 200 horses are provided for students to work with.

The academy is offered three times a year, in February, July and November.