Essential businesses experiencing high traffic during COVID-19 outbreak

While many businesses are shut down, some of the essential ones are open and seeing an increase in traffic.

Essential bussinesses experienceing high traffic during COVID-19 outbreak (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

KMVT spoke with three Magic Valley companies who explain what it's been like to remain open during a pandemic: Washington Street Pawn, Don's Market of Buhl and Sparklight Internet Providers.

These three essential businesses each have their own distinction in the amount of increased products they are selling. The similarity between the three is since the COVID-19 pandemic started,their business has not been the same.

Sparklight told KMVT its surge comes from those students and employees now working from home.

"We've been just putting in some extremely long hours, to do anything and everything we possibly can, creatively and safely to get people the service they need," said Russ Young, the general manager of Sparklight.

As previously reported, gun and ammo sales for Washington Street Pawn have been unprecedented.

"We've seen a huge increase, it's been hard to keep firearms in the counter," said Forest Andersen, the owner of Washington Street Pawn.

He said even with so many people purchasing firearms, he has still been able to keep a supply, something he thinks has kept everyone calm.

"I would say that it would be a 500% increase," he said. "It's been crazy how many people have come in who can't find it anywhere in town, and being the only place within 10 states. Our distributor told us between Seattle and Dallas, Texas, we're the only ones with ammunition. In fact, they made me send them a picture because they did not believe it."

While Don's Market said about the same amount of people have been coming in, but people are buying a lot more — something they are having a hard time keeping up on.

"As much as a stress as an increase of business, it's harder to carry it," Kyle Hauser, owner of Don's Market. "Everyone in my industry is just struggling to keep it going."

All of the businesses KMVT spoke with all said their priority is to be there for the community and to provide much needed essential services.