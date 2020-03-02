Twin Falls pastor speaks on the 'Everybody Eats' program

Twin Falls First United Methodist Church is helping with food insecurity every last Sunday of each month.

The people who attend the class, not only get free cooking lessons, but they get a free meal, too. (Source: KMVT)

Buddy Gharring, the pastor, started a program called, "Everybody Eats," which allows local chefs in the Magic Valley to come to teach a cooking class in the church's basement.

Gharring said the program, which began last year June, aims to those who don't have access to food regularly.

"But it also means people who maybe feel trapped into unhealthy food options," Gharring said. "So they feel like they have to do processed, frozen food that they have to throw in the microwave or they have to do fast food dollar menus all the time, and they don't feel like they can cook healthy food for themselves."

These meals, according to Gharring, can be recreated at home for just $4 worth of groceries.