Everything you need to know about counterfeit checks

The Twin Falls Police Department is currently looking for a person of interest who may have stolen an Idaho identification card and used it to try to cash fraudulent checks.

Although it may be difficult to track counterfeit checks, Brett Loveless, branch manager at Pioneer Federal Credit Union in Twin Falls, said they have a fraud department that handles all of the tracking for them.

When an issue arises, the bank is notified of the potential fraud.

The FCC said tellers could be fooled as scammers use high-quality printers and scanners to make the checks look real. Some of the tests contain authentic-looking watermarks.

But Loveless said the most important strategy is to ask questions:

"We try to find out where the check came from. If they were expecting it, we look for things like dollar amount; how much the check is from out of state; who it is from, and we try to verify addresses," he said. "If it looks suspicious in any way, then we just do as much research as we possibly can."