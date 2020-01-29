Ex-Idaho teacher, coach gets 15 years for sexual misconduct

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A judge has sentenced a former Idaho high school teacher and basketball coach to 15 years in prison for sexual abuse of a student.
The Idaho Statesman reported Tuesday that 32-year-old Jeff Ranstrom pleaded guilty in November to sexual battery by lewd and lascivious conduct of a child age 16 or 17.
Court officials say he could be eligible for parole after four years.
Officials say Ranstrom must register as a sex offender after leaving prison.
Prosecutors say Ranstrom was originally charged with three other felony sex crimes, but those charges were dropped in a plea agreement.