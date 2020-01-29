Ex-Idaho teacher, coach gets 15 years for sexual misconduct

A judge has sentenced a former Idaho high school teacher and basketball coach to 15 years in prison for sexual abuse of a student.

The Idaho Statesman reported Tuesday that 32-year-old Jeff Ranstrom pleaded guilty in November to sexual battery by lewd and lascivious conduct of a child age 16 or 17.

Court officials say he could be eligible for parole after four years.

Officials say Ranstrom must register as a sex offender after leaving prison.

Prosecutors say Ranstrom was originally charged with three other felony sex crimes, but those charges were dropped in a plea agreement.