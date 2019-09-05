Executive director looks back at 14 years with Magic Valley Arts Council

The executive director for the Magic Valley Arts Council is retiring after 14 years.

Carolyn White, the executive director for the Magic Valley Arts Council will be retiring on Dec. 20 (KMVT/Elizabeth Hadley).

Carolyn White was born and raised in Twin Falls. After she finished school, she went to work at Warner Brothers in Burbank, California.

For the past 14 years, she has been improving the art scene in the Magic Valley.

She has worked on a lot of projects like Kids Art in the Park, Thousand Springs Festival of Art, and even securing a new space for their galleries

"There are so many projects that I absolutely love, that are so dear to my heart," White said. Most of them are youth programs, like Kids Art in the Park or Missoula Children's Theater. It's amazing to be a part of that, and watch the kids."

She says she will miss working at the Magic Valley Arts Council, and appreciates everyone she has every worked with.

"I just feel that we have grown so much, you know being a part of the Arts Council for so long, starting at such a small little place down town, with very little programming to having this wonderful space here," she said. "Doing all these programs that are enhancing and enriching the people in our community, and helping to develop and grow arts programs throughout the area has really been a very wonderful experience, and I'm very proud to have been a part of that."

She says that she looks forward to traveling, and seeing her family during her retirement.