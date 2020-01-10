Exhibit at the Minidoka County Historical Society Museum shows the history of the mammoth

At the Minidoka County Historical Society Museum, you can come and learn about an animal that roamed Idaho thousands of years ago.... The mammoth.

From the gravel pits along the Snake River in the Acequia area, people have found Mammoth bones. Now those bones are at the museum for all to see.

Sam Osgood, who was a resident of Rupert, was the original keeper of the bones, and they were donated to the museum after he passed away.

They have a mammoth tooth, part of the jaw, a tusk and a leg. The mammoth at one time, roamed all over the United States.

“The mammoth they are found a lot of places in the United States, the full skeleton in the Smithsonian in the natural history museum was found in Indiana, there are sights in Texas, there are sights in New Mexico that have been mammoth digs,” said Rick Parker, the director of the museum.

The museum is open from 10 to 3 Monday through Saturday.